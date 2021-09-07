Texas is the reason

In a state like New York, where I live, it will take a miracle -- we're the state where a symbol of resurrection, the Freedom Tower, which was built in the wake of the attack that took town the World Trade Center, was used by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo to celebrate abortion expansion. Most Big Apple residents were not appalled by that, but it's interesting to reflect upon now that Cuomo had to leave office after sexual harassment allegations. Men who don't respect women, who use them for their own selfish pleasure, need abortion. Of course, Cuomo was enthusiastic about abortion; it exists to let men use and abuse women.

Someday the #MeToo movement and feminism should lock arms with John Paul II's "Theology of the Body" and realize that women have the most incredible power in the world -- the ability to give birth to another human being. A culture that respects that is a healthy one with tremendous promise, because it chooses to be life-giving; it wants to nurture and be nurtured by the genius of women. And we want men to respect that and want to protect that! So, thank you, all you pro-life men.