The boy from the Bronx

Many people are sharing their favorite Colin Powell stories, and here's mine: As the child of immigrants from Jamaica, he grew up in a working-class neighborhood of the South Bronx. Behind every window or curtain, he told me, there was a pair of eyes, usually belonging to an elderly woman, watching the streets and the children who played there — not just their own relatives, but everyone else's, too.

If he ever got into trouble, which was frequently, word of his misdeeds reached his mother long before he got home. The neighborhood telegraph system was as swift as any IM or tweet is today.

The point of that story, Powell emphasized, was the critical importance of community, of folks taking responsibility for each other. This was especially true for immigrant families like his. And as I remember Powell, who died this week at age 84, I think of the lesson that tale conveys and how it is central to his own life story.

As critic Robin Givhan wrote in The Washington Post, "For a generation of Black Americans who came of age during the civil rights era, success was accompanied by a singular phrase often repeated by friends and family, and total strangers, too: Don't forget where you came from. Colin Powell exemplified the power, the complexity and the grace in those words."