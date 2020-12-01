The core of Trumpism

In a series of interviews promoting the publication of his new memoir, Barack Obama focuses on that damage. "I come out of this book very worried about the degree to which we do not have a common baseline of fact and a common story," the former president told Jeffrey Goldberg of The Atlantic. "We don't have a Walter Cronkite describing the tragedy of Kennedy's assassination, but also saying to supporters and detractors alike of the Vietnam War that this is not going the way the generals and the White House are telling us. Without this common narrative, democracy becomes very rough."

This lack of a shared reality "is the biggest threat to our democracy," Obama continued. "I think Donald Trump is a creature of this, but he did not create it. He may be an accelerant of it, but it preceded him and will outlast him. I am deeply troubled by how we address it."

This new media ecosystem can also aid democracy, by opening the public square to new voices, perspectives and identities. When I joined The New York Times in 1964, two years after Cronkite began anchoring the evening news on CBS, most reporters at the major media outlets looked like me: an East Coast-born, Ivy League-educated, straight white guy. We never represented all of America -- not even close -- and the digital revolution has broken the chokehold of the "pale male" establishment and the mainstream journalistic gatekeepers.