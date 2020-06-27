The country's changing, and Trump is the last to know

Thanks to criminals who use civic disorder as an excuse to loot and burn, Trump's threadbare race-baiting plays with many of his supporters. However, one can't help but notice the growing proportion of white Americans -- and not just college kids -- among protesters marching in the wake of George Floyd's murder in Minneapolis. The nation's conscience has been touched.

Now me, I have no use for NASCAR whatsoever. The noise alone would make me crazy. It's also my view that nothing involving an engine can be properly called a sport. That said, the sight of a large contingent of NASCAR drivers and pit crews rallying in support of Bubba Wallace after a noose was found in the African-American driver's garage couldn't help but make one wonder if maybe this time around, things were going to be different.

Message: Racial hatred is for losers.

Boston Celtics great Bill Russell, a winner of 11 NBA championships, has been outspoken about racial justice all his life -- even back when it was widely resented by sportswriters and fans. Today, at age 86, Russell writes of his hope that outrages like George Floyd's death "are forever behind us and that real, lasting change will finally be realized. Our lives depend on it."