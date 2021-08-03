The gift of Simone Biles

Rep. Henry Hyde of Illinois, the bill's original sponsor and namesake, said that there is nothing guaranteed of the American experiment in freedom. We are reminded of that constantly these days. Violence and division are rife. Even the way commentators feel so free to attack Biles, a young woman who made a decision to protect herself and her team. It is good to be aware of our own weaknesses -- individually, as part of a team, and as a country.

Hyde said in 1987: "[I]f the boundaries of our public hospitality are one index of our public virtue and our character, then the abortion liberty -- this terrible shredding of the fabric of our hospitality, this deliberate fracturing of the community of the commonly protected -- must be reversed if America is to endure and prosper."

Hyde argued that abortion is "deeply unworthy of us" and "demeaning." And he said that at a time when at least we were not spending government money on abortion.

In her book, Biles reflects on her life's journey to gymnastics and how it would have been different if her birth mother could have raised her. "[W]hen it comes to how things turned out, I'm not sorry. I'm part of a beautiful family that is closer and more loving than any I could've ever chosen. As the woman told my grandma -- now my mom -- in the lunch break room all those years ago, God never makes a mistake."