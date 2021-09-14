The many, many facets of Joe Biden

We are witnessing Joe Biden in full.

After a half-century in the glare of national attention, there are few surprises in the Biden profile and personality. But only now, in the eighth month of a presidency that years ago seemed implausible, are we seeing the full picture, not in fragments but all at once.

For decades, small shards of the Biden persona were visible, the sort of tiny elements that move in a kaleidoscope. But the White House changes people -- it is both a convex and concave lens -- and it changes our perspective. The presidency is America's great viewfinder, offering the public a fresh focus even as it has the capacity to cloud the vision of the occupant.

But it also offers the sort of peripheral vision that allows us to see the president as the sum of the many parts we once saw separately:

There is, for example, Biden the underestimated, a New Castle County councilman with no personal or political money taking on a mastodon of the Senate, winning funding only after having a tantrum at the second-floor elevator of the Democratic National Committee headquarters after party leaders dismissed his chances of defeating Sen. J. Caleb Boggs. Biden beat the Republican incumbent by 3,163 votes.