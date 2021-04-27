The power and potential of suffering

King's troubles, of course, were far worse than those of most of us. He wrote: "I have been arrested five times and put in Alabama jails. My home has been bombed twice. A day seldom passes that my family and I are not the recipients of threats of death. I have been the victim of a near-fatal stabbing." Ultimately, he was assassinated for his beliefs and actions.

He was so honest: "I must admit that at times I have felt that I could no longer bear such a heavy burden, and have been tempted to retreat to a more quiet and serene life. But every time such a temptation appeared, something came to strengthen and sustain my determination. I have learned now that the Master's burden is light precisely when we take his yoke upon us."

King could have said "woe is me" or could have seen himself as civil rights savior, but instead he saw an invitation from God to come to know Him better. He wrote: "My personal trials have also taught me the value of unmerited suffering. As my sufferings mounted I soon realized that there were two ways that I could respond to my situation: either to react with bitterness or seek to transform the suffering into a creative force. I decided to follow the latter course."