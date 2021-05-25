The power of foster care

It took almost eight years for her adoptive parents to be able to give her safety and stability. Sarah was confused as a child, as it seemed no one truly loved her. "Why didn't you come to get me?" she would later ask her adoptive mother.

Her foster parents, who became her parents, saved her life, she's come to realize. One of her blood sisters overdosed on drugs and died. That could have been her, had she not been released from the prison of poverty, abuse and mental illness.

Zagorski is now an advocate for foster care and adoption, and a champion of foster parents. And so, she reflects: "My story didn't end in drug addiction, exploitation or suicide because foster care provided me the support I would need for a lifetime."

We live in a culture that celebrates individual autonomy, and in the shadows are all kinds of stories of the damage that kind of attitude can bring with it. Birth mothers in troubling circumstances who choose adoption for their children are heroines. We need to celebrate mothers who make that choice.