The power of stories

"I know Joe," Michelle Obama said in her speech to the Democratic convention. "He will govern as someone who's lived a life that the rest of us can recognize."

The former first lady spent much of her time attacking President Trump, and for good reason. But her emphasis on Joe Biden's personal story is just as significant as her takedown of his rival.

"When Joe was a kid, Joe's father lost his job," she recounted. "When he was a young senator, Joe lost his wife and his baby daughter. And when he was vice president, he lost his beloved son ... His life is a testament to getting back up, and he is going to channel that same grit and passion to pick us all up, to help us heal and guide us forward."

I've long believed that many voters do not choose a candidate based on policies or issues. Instead, they decide based on feelings and instincts -- on a sense of connection with a candidate, on a belief that she or he understands their lives and families. And the best way to make that connection is by telling stories.