The spirit of freedom

He went on to say: "It grew out of a long, empirical journey, the eternal spark of which, of course, traces to Bethlehem, to that star that magnified man beyond any power of the emperors and gold seekers and legions of soldiers and slaves: a star that implanted in each one of us that essence that separates us from the beasts, and tells us that we were made in the image of God and were meant to be free."

Our country was founded on a proposition: government of the people, by the people, and for the people, as Lincoln reminded us. Today, however, there's this real danger that our culture is enslaving us and our ability to live in a pluralistic fashion. We don't see the beauty of the human person as created. We don't have the same sense of stewardship as people who fought for the right of religious freedom did, perhaps.

How can we help vulnerable children while still having some fundamental disagreements about when life begins? Can we see the good in each other, even while being bewildered each other's beliefs? I can tell you based on some of my "fan mail" that the answer is something like: "Absolutely not, bigot." But we are better than that, right? We don't want young women to feel that children, planned or unplanned, are punishments, do we?