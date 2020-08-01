The two-minutes hate, 2020 edition

See, while prating about being a "law and order president," Trump is doing everything he can to provoke violence, hoping it will frighten suburban voters into holding Joe Biden somehow responsible -- despite Biden's history as a pro-cop liberal throughout his long career. He's also hoping to somehow distract voters from the 150,000 Americans who have died because of his negligence and incompetence in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of course, when Richard Nixon successfully played the "law and order" card in 1968, Lyndon Johnson was president. Nixon's opponent was Vice President Hubert Humphrey. So far, polls show that Trump has had no success convincing anybody outside his hardcore base that others are responsible for the violence he's working so hard to provoke.

But there are three months to go, and discord is spreading across the country. Seattle; Oakland; Louisville; Aurora, Colorado, etc. Rival groups are carrying guns and itching for a fight.

In Austin, a man carrying an AK-47 was shot to death by a man in a car suspected of trying to run civil rights marchers down. The mayor of Richmond, Virginia, has alleged that "white supremacists marching under the banner of Black Lives Matter" violently disrupted an otherwise peaceful protest.