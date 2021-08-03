'This is a thing to do now'

Mr. Biden: I'll skip the pleasantries, except to say I hope you and Mrs. Trump and Barron are OK. Mr. President, we both love this country. We both consider ourselves patriots. And, along with Jimmy, Bill, "W" and Barack, we are the only ones who have sat in this chair, at this desk. And I believe we six have always put our nation first, no matter what the press and our critics say.

Mr. Trump: Yes, that's true.

Mr. Biden: What's also true, Mr. President, is that our country needs you. I need you. Our country is hurting.

Mr. Trump: That's what I've been saying. Do you see the crowds I've been getting? Beautiful people. Beautiful. Loving crowds. Loving people.

Mr. Biden: Mr. President, this is above politics, above whether you like my tax plan or I liked your border wall. This has nothing to do with the Supreme Court or the Electoral College. We are one hurting country.

Mr. Trump: Go on.

Mr. Biden: This virus thing -- it stung you and it's wearing me down. I'm trying my darndest to get this country vaccinated, and I've run into a roadblock. A goddamn roadblock.

Mr. Trump: The Chinese ...