TUESDAY, AUGUST 30, 2022

Today is the 242nd day of 2022 and the 71st day of summer.

TODAY'S HISTORY: In 1945, British forces ended Japan's occupation of Hong Kong.

In 1963, a United States-Soviet Union diplomatic teletype "hotline," intended to prevent accidental war, was installed.

In 1967, the U.S. Senate confirmed the appointment of Thurgood Marshall as the first Black Supreme Court justice.

In 1996, Russian and Chechen leaders agreed to a ceasefire, ending the First Chechen War.

TODAY'S BIRTHDAYS: Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley (1797-1851), author; Huey Long (1893-1935), politician; Shirley Booth (1898-1992), actress; Roy Wilkins (1901-1981), civil rights activist; Fred MacMurray (1908-1991), actor; Ted Williams (1918-2002), baseball player; Warren Buffett (1930- ), businessman/philanthropist; Robert Crumb (1943- ), writer/illustrator; Peggy Lipton (1946-2019), actress; Lewis Black (1948- ), comedian; Robert Parish (1953- ), basketball player; Cameron Diaz (1972- ), actress; Andy Roddick (1982- ), tennis player; Bebe Rexha (1989- ), singer-songwriter.

TODAY'S FACT: The average U.S. adult spent 7 hours and 50 minutes each day viewing digital content in 2020; it was the first year in which that number surpassed the amount of time the average U.S. adult spends sleeping each night, which is about 7 hours and 36 minutes.

TODAY'S SPORTS: In 1905, Ty Cobb made his major-league debut for the Detroit Tigers.

TODAY'S QUOTE: "Nothing is so painful to the human mind as a great and sudden change." -- Mary Wollstonecraft Shelley, "Frankenstein"

TODAY'S NUMBER: 32 -- cases Thurgood Marshall had argued before the Supreme Court before he became a justice. He won 29 of them.

TODAY'S MOON: Between new moon (Aug. 27) and first quarter moon (Sept. 3).