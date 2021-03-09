Trump assures that there will be no post-Trump era

Indeed, the Jackson campaign encore could become the libretto for Trump's possible return to the presidential arena.

The Tennessean had one asset Trump lacks — a 10 percentage-point bulge in the popular vote along with his deficit in the Electoral College — but he conjured a rallying cry that Trump very likely will adapt and adopt. He said he was denied the presidency in a "corrupt bargain" that thrust the very model of the political establishment, the presidential son John Quincy Adams, into the presidency in 1824. Four years later, the verdict was reversed by the substantial margin of more than 2-to-1 in electoral votes.

In his withdrawal and likely reprise, Trump almost certainly will hew to a "corrupt bargain" theme.

Whether that propels him back to the White House like Grover Cleveland, who in defeating President Benjamin Harrison in 1892 became the only president to win the presidency after losing it, is less sure. But what is likely is that even as Biden will seek to take the United States down a different path domestically and internationally, Trump could freeze American politics in place.