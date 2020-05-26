Trump fired an Inspector General for daring to do his job

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WASHINGTON -- President Trump will go down in the history books for firing more people than any other president.

In virtually all the cases, the officials Trump has fired were individuals he had appointed in the first place.

In the past week or so, he fired the State Department's inspector general who, it was alleged, had begun looking into misconduct by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

"Acting on Pompeo's recommendation, Trump abruptly terminated [Steve A. Linick], again challenging established norms of American governance in his push to rid the federal bureaucracy of officials he considers insufficiently loyal or protective of him and his administration," The Washington Post reported in a front-page story this week.

There are 78 offices of inspectors general throughout the federal government that were created by the Inspector General Act of 1978. Often nicknamed "watchdogs," their task is to root out fraud, waste, abuse, mismanagement and other wrongdoing.

They are political appointees, but their independence has long been protected. Trump's latest move is his fourth such firing over the course of the coronavirus pandemic.