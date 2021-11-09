Trump is still in the game

You saw the play when it first came out. Now you are watching the movie that followed.

It was great drama, to be sure, the first time around. It was tragedy, not comedy. It is being replayed right now, with the first scene, set in Virginia, just completed. Donald J. Trump and Joe Biden are running against each other again.

No one knows whether they actually will compete for the second time in 2024. Both men are old; Biden will be 82 a month after the next election, Trump will be 78 when the next Republican National Convention convenes. As a result, neither man should be buying green bananas today. Already a segment of the Democratic Party is impatient with Biden. A segment of the Republican Party, though far smaller, still reviles Trump.

But the two men, and their parties, are in a rerun. Terry McAuliffe conducted his Democratic race to recapture the governor's chair in Virginia as if he were running against Trump, adopting and adapting a tactic Gavin Newsom employed when he successfully defended his governorship by transforming the California recall effort into a referendum on Trump. For his part, Trump still is running against Biden, mounting an attack against his successor in the White House that can be compared only to Herbert Hoover's jeremiads against Franklin Roosevelt and his New Deal after he lost the 1932 election.