Trump is the former President who just keeps on giving

Be it recorded that on the 20th anniversary of 9/11, would-be president-for-life Donald Trump skipped the solemn memorial services held to honor 2,997 victims of al-Qaida terror attacks in favor of shilling for a pay-per-view boxing match.

And not a real boxing match, but a sad-sack exhibition in which 58-year-old former heavyweight champ Evander Holyfield allowed himself to be pummeled to the canvas by an MMA fighter he'd have knocked silly 30 years ago.

Fake sport, fake ex-president.

Fake billionaire, for that matter. Evidently, Trump needs the money. Maybe if they'd held the 9/11 ceremony at Mar-a-Lago or one of his financially troubled golf courses, the great man might have shown up.

Also on Sept. 11, Trump delivered a televised speech praising himself to devotees of the Unification Church (formerly known as "Moonies"), the Korean sect begun by self-proclaimed messiah the Rev. Sun Myung Moon.

Another payday, no doubt.

Everybody understands that Trump's narcissism won't allow him to appear in public as a former president, as did Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama and their wives, who joined President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden in prayers for the fallen.