Trump Republicans eschew 11th commandment

The move to eject the two from the GOP conference and perhaps threaten their committee assignments is being led by Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona, who argues that the two agreed to “join the Democrats on a witch hunt” against members of their own party. He characterized them as “two spies”; they are among the 10 Republicans who voted to convict Trump in the second round of impeachment.

Party purges rarely succeed. The most famous effort was undertaken by Franklin D. Roosevelt, who, in trying to convert the Democrats into a liberal party in 1938, targeted Democratic Sens. Walter George of Georgia, Ellison “Cotton Ed” Smith of South Carolina, Millard Tydings of Maryland and Guy Gillette of Iowa, all of whom prevailed anyway. The only party purge in modern times that succeeded was undertaken during World War I by Woodrow Wilson, who employed what he called an “acid test” of loyalty, used mostly against fellow Southerners, “thereby,” according to biographer John Milton Cooper Jr., “muffling charges of outside interference.”