Trump's dangerous hoax

Trump responded, "Well, I don't think it's inevitable," and was immediately proved wrong: The number of infected Americans exceeded 100 as of this writing, with nine deaths reported from the virus.

This is typical Trump, who distorts and disdains any information that doesn't serve his immediate personal interest. But when he refuses to face the scientific reality behind a deadly epidemic, he cripples the ability of his administration to deal with that threat. In so doing, he violates the most basic promise any president ever makes: to protect the American people from harm.

Trump's tussles with medical experts are only part of his campaign to minimize the public health crisis. At a meeting of African American leaders, he said of the virus, "It's going to disappear. One day -- it's like a miracle -- it will disappear."

Moreover, Trump and his toadies are blaming the news media for exaggerating the threat in order to "bring down the president," as acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney put it. Trump went even further at a rally in South Carolina, accusing the Democrats of "politicizing" the virus. "This is their new hoax," he claimed.