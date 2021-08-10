Trump's tactics straight out of the mob boss handbook

Attorney General William Barr resigned in December, using a barnyard epithet to describe the quality of Trump's evidence of fraud.

An ordinary con man would back off and start planning his comeback. As the lamest of lame ducks, Trump had no power to make anybody do anything that conflicted with their principles or self-interest.

Lacking ethics of his own, he's blind to those of others. So he tried strong-arming acting Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen, and deputy Richard P. Donoghue, over the phone.

As any competent lawyer would, Donoghue took notes.

DOJ lawyers, he wrote, "told [Trump] flat-out that much of the info he is getting is false, +/or just not supported by the evidence -- we look at allegations but they do not pan out." They told Trump that DOJ had neither the constitutional authority nor any intention of interfering in a presidential election.

Like some QAnon crank in his grandma's basement, Trump persevered: "Don't expect you to do that, just say that the election was corrupt," he insisted, and "leave the rest to me and the R[epublican] Congressmen."