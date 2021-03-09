Trust science, not unions

"The challenge facing our schools is unprecedented," said candidate Joe Biden last July. "President Trump has made it much worse. We had a window to get this right. And Trump blew it."

Now, President Biden has his own window to get it right when it comes to safely reopening schools. And he's stumbling a bit, caught in a crossfire between parents and teachers about when and how to proceed.

As The Washington Post reported: "Many parents, including those in politically crucial suburbs, crave the normalcy that will come with the reopening of classrooms, which have been closed for nearly a year in much of the country. But few groups did more to push Biden's candidacy than teachers' unions, which have resisted returning to school buildings in communities across the country."

Republicans have reacted gleefully, sensing an issue that can damage Democrats in next year's elections while concealing the splits in their own ranks over Trump's future. A recent Quinnipiac poll shows they might be on to something. While 58% backed Biden's general approach to the pandemic, only 42% expressed approval for how he's "handling the reopening of schools."