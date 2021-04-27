Turning pain into purpose

"Gradually this process became more and more demoralizing because every car passing by just assumes that you are doing something very bad," says Isaac.

Adds Kevin, "it was just so, so, so overwhelming."

Demoralizing and dangerous. "In that moment, I realized that this is a universal truth for Black boys," Isaac says. "Kevin and I both had the same mannerism, the same process immediately."

They had the same mannerisms because they'd been taught the same lessons and indoctrinated with the same fears, says Kevin: "I've got to be grateful for my dad because he taught me every single step. I remember, at a young age, I was like, 'Why are you teaching me this?' And I remember he was practically in tears telling me the story because my mom was sitting there as well. He said, 'If you ever get pulled over, these are the steps that you need to take because I need you to stay alive.'"

Fortunately, Kevin had been listening to his father. "I followed every single step," he says. "It was like, you prepare for a test and then now is the actual test."

Some steps they both absorbed: Be polite, don't argue, and don't make any sudden movements. But at one point, Isaac got so frustrated that he grabbed his phone to show an officer his Facebook page and establish his identity.