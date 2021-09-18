Two Presidential addresses, 80 years apart, speak to the nation

Last week's 20th anniversary commemorations of the terrorist attacks of 2001 stirred passions deep and wide. They reminded us of the fear that gripped us, the urgency we felt and the sense we had of sharing a perilous moment of history. And the remarks uttered to mark the passing of two fraught decades reflected both the tensions of that time and ours.

But we might gain even more profound perspective if, before the anniversary's fervor passes and the moment is lost, we pause and examine two Sept. 11 speeches: one from 1941, the other made just the other day. It is all the more appropriate to linger over these addresses -- part history lesson, part current events -- now, when about seven-eighths of Americans were born after the attack on Pearl Harbor, and with about a quarter of the country's population born after the attacks on New York and Washington.

These two addresses are separated in time by 80 years -- a passage that saw the nation move from a middling power on the sidelines of the major struggle of the 20th century to a superpower that prevailed in the Cold War that concluded at century's end, only to see the frustrating limits of its power in Iraq and Afghanistan in the new century.