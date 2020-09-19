Vindman media tour obscures key fact about impeachment

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Last fall, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, a member of the National Security Council staff, was a star witness against President Trump at House impeachment hearings. Since then, he has left public view, left the White House and left the Army. Now, with an election approaching, he is launching what appears to be a media campaign to take shots at the president.

Vindman is making news by saying things like this: "President Trump should be considered to be a useful idiot and a fellow traveler, which makes him an unwitting agent of Putin." Vindman said that in an interview with The Atlantic, which has become a much-read Resistance clearinghouse.

On Monday night, Vindman spoke to NBC News. "We cannot have four more years of this president and the kind of damage that he's done to American institutions," Vindman said, adding that he is now "absolutely a NeverTrumper." Vindman said he wants to inform voters about Trump and "persuade them to choose an alternative."

Neither The Atlantic nor NBC devoted much attention to the details of Vindman's role in the impeachment. And neither clarified what, specifically, Vindman did to start the impeachment process.