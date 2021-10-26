Warren Harding, a century ahead of his time

There were, to be sure, several cringeworthy passages in the president's address, reflecting adamantine and paternal racial views of the time, especially in expressions of skepticism of "racial amalgamation" and his assertion that his views were "not a question of social equality." He also referred to "natural segregations, without narrowing any rights [that are] satisfying natural inclinations and adding notably to happiness and contentment."

But he also anticipated Black views of the 1960s and our own time when he said that the "Black man cannot be a white man, and that he does not need and should not aspire to be as much like a white man as possible in order to accomplish the best that is possible for him," adding, "He should seek to be, and he should be encouraged to be, the best possible Black man, and not the best possible imitation of a white man."

The president arrived in Birmingham by train, greeted by flag-waving throngs along streets full of flowers. He gave seven speeches that day, one to the "67 girls who had been voted the best-looking in Alabama." The remarks he made in the Birmingham park should have made history, but didn't.