'Waves of andger and fear' uel conspiracy theory

Catastrophe was temporarily averted by the "Gang of 14," seven senators from each party who brokered a deal to stave off the rules change. The group included moderate Republicans Olympia Snowe of Maine and Mike DeWine of Ohio, and Southern Democrats Mary Landrieu of Louisiana and Mark Pryor of Arkansas, along with lawmakers loyal to the institution, such as Republican John McCain of Arizona and Democrat Dan Inouye of Hawaii.

All three of those groups -- moderate Republicans, conservative Democrats and institutional loyalists -- are close to extinction in today's Senate. The centrists, the bridge builders, are gone, leaving the partisan warriors in command. In 2013, the Democrats did invoke the "nuclear option," eliminating the filibuster on lower-court judges and pushing through a raft of President Obama's nominees.

They were told at the time that they were courting disaster, but they refused to listen. One of those unheeded warnings came from Pryor, who later lost his seat to a Republican: "Today's use of the 'nuclear option' could permanently damage the Senate and have negative ramifications for the American people. This institution was designed to protect -- not stamp out -- the voices of the minority."