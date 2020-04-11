We're home where we belong

Albert climbs down talking, sniffs noses with the dog, rub-a-dubs against his legs and mine, and then gets up on his hind legs, asking to be carried home for supper.

The other orange tabby, Martin, often accompanies Jesse and me and sets up ambushes along the way. As near as I can tell, he's never surprised Albert yet. He's younger and larger, but loses every tussle. It's all a big game.

They share the supper dish, and then Albert returns to headquarters. The deal the cats have accepted is that when they're in, the annoying young dog is out.

Watching CNN, I saw Don Lemon interview Judy Sheridan-Gonzalez, an E.R. nurse and the president of the New York State Nurses Association. Hers is a different duty from mine. She explained her colleagues' desperate need for protective gear -- masks and gowns.

"You know, we started off being concerned," she said. "The concern turned to worry. The worry turned to fear and then to abject terror. And now we're just almost numb. Many of us are ill. We're still trying to work. But the need for protective equipment is essential."