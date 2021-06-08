What's in a name?

JACKSON, N.H. -- Up here in the White Mountains, things frequently aren't what they seem. The January showers in this Mount Washington Valley town often take their form as snowfalls in the high summits. The expert-rated Maple Slalom ski trail on Black Mountain just up the road from the Christmas Farm Inn isn't as forbidding as its reputation. The Mount Clinton near the Presidential Range peaks of Mount Adams, Mount Jefferson, Mount Madison, Mount Monroe and Mount Eisenhower isn't named for Bill Clinton -- and in any case often is called Mount Pierce.

So no one should be surprised that for the past two weeks, the town of Jackson (population 891) no longer is named for the seventh president.

And though the Princeton School of Public and International Affairs no longer bears the name of the university's onetime president, Woodrow Wilson, and though multiple facilities and programs at Tufts University no longer bear the name of the Sackler family (widely blamed for the opioid epidemic), you can still take out a book at the Jackson Public Library. Those who battle the town's intermittent blazes still are volunteer members of the Jackson Firefighter's Association, and the fabled red covered bridge across the Ellis River -- perhaps the most picturesque in all of New Hampshire -- still bears the carved wood sign saying it is the entryway to Jackson, New Hampshire.