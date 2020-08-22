What's really going on with Trump and the Post Office

Then there are President Trump's statements. Much discussion of the mail issue has conflated the request for $25 billion for the Postal Service with a request for $3.6 billion to the Election Assistance Commission for states to implement mail-in voting. The president has repeatedly added confusion to the situation. In discussing the Postal Service, he hasn't made a case against universal mail-in voting, which does not exist in the United States. He hasn't made clear why Democrats want $25 billion for the Post Office. He suggested that not agreeing to the $25 billion was a way to stop universal mail-in voting, which it is not. He hasn't addressed the serious problems at the Postal Service, which need attention and do not have anything to do with voting. In all, he has left the issue more confused than it was beforehand -- and that was saying something.