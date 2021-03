Registration has began for the 2021 Fredericktown Optimist Club Soccer season.

Youth can sign up online at https://www.teamsideline.com/sites/fredericktownoptimist

There will also be two in-person sign up events from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., March 6 and 13. Deadline to register is March 13.

The cost is $15 for tadpoles (3 years old) and $25 for the pre-k/k division through the 7th-8th grade division.

For questions call Audra at 573-934-9822

