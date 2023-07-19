The 2023 Optimist Soccer season is rapidly approaching.

The soccer matches will be played at the Fredericktown Sports Complex due to repeated flooding at the Rotary Park.

Any child age three through eighth grade is eligible.

Registration for the 2023 season will end Aug. 1. Anyone interested in registering a player, coaching, or being a referee needs to go to https://www.teamsideline.com/sites/FredericktownOptimist. You will need to create an account and then register your player/players. If you're interested in coaching, fill out the volunteer section.

Registration forms are also available at the Fredericktown Municipal Pool.

Soccer matches will begin Aug. 19 and continue through Oct. 7, skipping Labor Day weekend. All matches will be played on Saturdays.