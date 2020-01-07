Cardinals Oquendo

Seven of the St. Louis Cardinals’ nine minor-league managers in 2019 will return to their same stands this year, with the only exceptions being Joe Hawkins taking over for Josh Lopez with the Gulf Coast Cardinals rookie team and Estuar Ruiz managing the Dominican Summer League Red team.

Ben Johnson will be back for his second season as manager of the Cardinals’ top farm team, Class AAA Memphis, and Joe Kruzel will guide Class AA Springfield for the second successive year.

Retiring minor-league field coordinator Mark DeJohn will be replaced by his assistant, Chris Swauger.

Longtime Cardinals coach Jose Oquendo remains a minor-league instructor.

Along with Oquendo, these former Cardinals players hold positions within the team's minor league and player development staffs: Jason Isringhausen, Braden Looper, Ryan Ludwick, Bernard Gilkey, Orlando Palmeiro and Dean Kiekhefer.

With Jobel Jimenez promoted from Memphis to the Cardinals last August to become the assistant hitting coach, Brandon Allen will take over the Memphis hitting coach job. The Cardinals' new minor league hitting coordinator is Russ Steinhorn.

Also returning as managers in 2020 are Dan Bilardello (Palm Beach-Class A), Erick Almonte (Peoria-A), Jose Leon (State College-A), Roberto Espinoza (Johnson City-Rookie) and Fray Peniche (DSL Blue).

