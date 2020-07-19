O'Reilly putting in extra work to be sure he's ready for Blues' restart

“That’s O’Ry,” said Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo, “that’s why he’s one of the best in the business, right? You’re not going to beat that work ethic and that’s why he continues to get better. That’s why we love him as a player and that’s why he’s had the success that he’s had.”

“Right now, he’s doing what he has to do to get ready to compete at a high level here,” Blues coach Craig Berube said. “He knows that it’s coming quick and we’re going to be playing meaningful games here right away. So he’s doing what he has to do. He looks great out there, I thought. He works extremely hard.”

O’Reilly has just passed his second anniversary with the Blues, who got him in a highway-robbery trade with Buffalo on July 1, 2018 for Patrik Berglund, Vladimir Sobotka, Tage Thompson and two draft picks, a move that paved the way for the Blues to win the Stanley Cup, with O’Reilly winning the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoffs’ most valuable player.

He’s gearing up for a run at a second Cup. He is not going to be anything less than fully ready when the Blues resume play on Aug. 2.