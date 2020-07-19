O'Reilly putting in extra work to be sure he's ready for Blues' restart

Their scrimmage over on Saturday morning, the Blues skated to the gate at their practice rink at Centene Community Ice Center and headed to the dressing room. On the sixth day of camp, the fifth day on the ice, the team finally did something beyond drills, playing 60 minutes of running-clock hockey, with even a small amount of contact.
They all left. Except one.
Center Ryan O’Reilly went over to one of the benches, picked up a bag of pucks, dumped them on the ice and, out there by himself, methodically took a puck, moved it away from him with his stick, then quickly moved it back, as though he were digging a rebound out of a crowd, and shot at the net from about 15 feet away. Never mind that he may have been the best player on the ice in the scrimmage. He stayed out there for more than 20 minutes.
“It’s the first day of scrimmages,” O’Reilly said, “and it’s nice to get a goal there. (Actually, he had two, plus an assist in his side’s 6-1 win.) But I didn’t really touch the puck a whole lot compared to what I normally do in practice so I just feel I need to get my hands feeling it better, so I just wanted to do a couple things after, to get some control.”
That commitment — obsessiveness? — has become a hallmark for O’Reilly, routinely the last player on the ice in practice, often keeping his linemates, usually David Perron and Zach Sanford, out with him, along with an occasional rookie or two looking for a chance to go to hockey school.
“That’s O’Ry,” said Blues captain Alex Pietrangelo, “that’s why he’s one of the best in the business, right? You’re not going to beat that work ethic and that’s why he continues to get better. That’s why we love him as a player and that’s why he’s had the success that he’s had.”
“Right now, he’s doing what he has to do to get ready to compete at a high level here,” Blues coach Craig Berube said. “He knows that it’s coming quick and we’re going to be playing meaningful games here right away. So he’s doing what he has to do. He looks great out there, I thought. He works extremely hard.”
O’Reilly has just passed his second anniversary with the Blues, who got him in a highway-robbery trade with Buffalo on July 1, 2018 for Patrik Berglund, Vladimir Sobotka, Tage Thompson and two draft picks, a move that paved the way for the Blues to win the Stanley Cup, with O’Reilly winning the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoffs’ most valuable player.
He’s gearing up for a run at a second Cup. He is not going to be anything less than fully ready when the Blues resume play on Aug. 2.
“I feel like these games are coming quicker than we think,” he said Saturday. “For myself, this is where I want to build my confidence and take advantage of this ice time. If I’m struggling with something, like today, not having a lot of puck touches, I want to feel good again, just do a few little drills to kind of give me more confidence there. Every day, I try to internally scan and see what do I need — do I need more conditioning or shooting more or stickhandling — just scanning myself and sorting it out from there. It’s going to feel like a long time but I feel it’s going to come very quick when we get into these super-intense games. It’s not a regular season, you’re jumping into the round robin and then the playoffs. We all know playoffs is the most intense hockey there is and I just feel I have to use this time to be as confident as I can be.”
“He just wants to do things well at all times on the ice,” Perron said. “He’s just a good guy to have around, a good leader, and like with what we did last year, you need guys to be hungry and want some more. The way he works on the ice, even in practice. Him and I do the goalie warmup every day, we get on the ice 15, 20 minutes before, and just to see a guy like that, everything he’s done in his career so far, he wants to go out early and stays long after, when guys are off the ice, so it’s impressive.”
From time to time, Berube has had to tell O’Reilly to take a day off, to rest, but it doesn’t seem like that’s going to happen in this camp. While the team would have already played two or more preseason games by now if this was a normal preseason camp, this isn’t a normal preseason camp. The team will be coming from pretty much a dead stop to doing three weeks of work to get up to speed and jump into not the regular season but the playoffs. The Blues have a luxury of a little extra time since their first three real games won’t be in an elimination series, but they also know that whoever the play in the round of 16 will have already gone through an elimination series and they will have to match their intensity.
“The first first few days were high intensity, but a lot of reps, getting a lot of conditioning,” O’Reilly said. “Today a little scrimmage. Special teams will be a big thing and as we go forward, tuning up more and more and having more intensity, more physicality. It’s going to take a few skates of really pushing on each other and being physical to really get back to that game-like situation.”
Ultimately, though, you can be sure of one thing: Ryan O’Reilly won’t be caught unprepared.
