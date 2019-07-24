ORL Goes Robotic

The Fredericktown branch of the Ozark Regional Library incorporated Ozobots into its Universe of Stories Summer Reading Program, July 18. Addison Stamp, left, and Abby Culbertson work on creating paths for their robots to follow and learn coding skills along the way. The robots would perform different tasks depending on the color of marker used. 

 Victoria Kemper, Democrat News
