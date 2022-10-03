Agent shares a few insights on deer season

Fall in Missouri can be a very active time for folks to get out and enjoy the great outdoors before winter starts making an appearance. The turning of leaves and the decrease in temperature means not only the coming of the holiday seasons, but it also means the beginning of one of Missouri’s greatest pastimes, the deer hunting seasons.

The official start began Sept. 15 with the opening of archery deer and turkey season. There are two permits allowed during the archery season. The first is the resident or non-resident archer’s hunting permit. This allows the individual to harvest two turkeys of either sex or two deer of either sex, but only one antlered deer before Nov. 12. The other permit allowed is the resident or non-resident archery antlerless deer hunting permit. This allows the holder of the permit to harvest one antlerless deer, either doe or button buck. Archery deer hunting season seems to get folks amped up for the always-exhilarating firearms deer season.

Missouri’s firearms deer hunting begins with the early youth portion, which runs Oct. 29-30. The regular firearms season begins Nov. 12 and runs through the Nov. 22.

There have been a few changes to occur this year. The first big change is, Iron and Stoddard counties now allow hunters to fill one firearms antlers deer hunting permit. There has also been an increase in some other counties on the number of firearms antlerless deer permits being allowed.

It is important to note, while some of these counties are allowing the use of a firearm’s antlerless deer permit, not all these counties are open to the antlerless firearms season. Basically, this means you can use the antlerless firearms permit in the counties listed in the 2022 Fall Deer and Turkey pamphlet during the regular firearms portions (Nov. 12-22) and the alternative portion (Dec. 24-Jan. 3) of the firearms seasons. The only time it will be excluded from certain counties will either be during the antlerless firearms season, (Dec. 3-11) or the county did not allow for the use of the antlerless firearms permit.

Another change to occur during the 2022 firearms deer season is Barton, Greene, Ripley and Vernon counties have been added to the Chronic Waste Disease (CWD) management zone. On the opening of firearms deer season Nov. 12 and 13, hunters who harvest a deer in a CWD Management Zone (except for Gasconade, Knox, St. Charles, or Warren counties) will have to bring their harvested deer to a mandatory CWD check station. As a reminder, it is always important to know the regulations in the area in which you are planning to hunt.

Deer hunting in Missouri is a great time to get out and enjoy Missouri’s outdoors as well as help manage Missouri’s amazing deer population. A few changes have occurred for the upcoming 2022 deer hunting season. It is best to read the 2022 Fall Deer and Turkey pamphlet. These can be found at any of your local vendors where permits can be purchased. The pamphlet is also available online to view or download onto your smart phone at https://mdc.mo.gov.

If you still have questions or concerns, please feel free to contact your local Missouri Department of Conservation Office or conservation agent. As always, be safe out there and we hope to see you out there enjoying Missouri’s great outdoors.