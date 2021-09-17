Agent shares important notes for upcoming hunting season

Hunters must call in before they hunt to see whether the 15-bear quota has already been made. If the quota has been met, the hunt in Zone 2 is over.

“A lot of people have concerns about bears, but, in this season, we're not allowing baiting the bears, we are not allowing people to use dogs to take bears – which are common methods you see out West – so it means it will be a very challenging hunt to find a bear and be able to harvest it,” Lewis said. “We have a lot of regulations in place, the bear on the scene has to be solitary, it cannot have cubs, you can't force them out dens.”

Lewis said Missouri has about 500 bears, a population that’s expected to grow quite a bit in the next couple of years.