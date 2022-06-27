Agent shares notes on frogging season

This time of year, Missourians are thrust into the sizzling heat of summer. During these dog days of summer, we often only think about staying cool and hitting our favorite Missouri streams, rivers, and lakes for swimming, floating and other cool recreational sport.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) encourages the public to continuing to discover nature this summer with our outstanding waterways but also wants to remind everyone another great season is soon upon us, frogging season.

For those already gearing up and for those frogging for the very first time, here are some of the regulations to keep in mind. Beginning June 30 at sunset through Oct. 31, those with a fishing permit or small-game hunting permit may frog for bullfrogs and green frogs. The daily limit is eight frogs of both species combined and the possession limit is 16 frogs of both species combined. Only the daily limit may be possessed on waters and bank of waters where frogging.

A quick reminder, the daily limits end at midnight. Froggers who catch their daily limits before midnight and want to return for more frogging after midnight must remove the daily limit of previously caught frogs from the waters or banks before returning.

The public can go frogging with a fishing or small-game hunting permit, but children 15 and under and Missouri residents 65 years and older are not required to have a permit. Those using a fishing permit may take frogs by hand, hand net, atlatl, gig, bow, trotline, throwline, limb line, bank line, jug line, snagging, snaring, grabbing, or pole-and-line. With a small-game hunting permit, frogs may be harvested using a .22-caliber or smaller rimfire rifle or pistol, pellet gun, atlatl, bow, crossbow, or by hand or hand net. The use of artificial light is permitted when frogging.

After frogging, be sure to browse tasty recipes for your quarry by visiting MDC online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zxz.

The public can also buy Missouri hunting and fishing permits from numerous vendors around the state, online at https://huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/permits, or through MDC’s free mobile apps, MO Hunting and MO Fishing, available for download through the App Store and Google Play.

As always if in doubt about a regulation or have questions or concerns contact your local agent or visit our website at Hunting & Trapping Regulations | MDC Hunting and Fishing (mo.gov) Above all MDC wishes all Missourians and visitors to be safe and enjoy our states beautiful resources.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

