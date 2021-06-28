Agents of Discovery mobile app released

Looking for a new way to explore and learn about Missouri’s outdoors? The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) encourages kids and adults to check out the free mobile gaming app, Agents of Discovery. MDC is partnering with the gaming app to help the public explore natural areas around the state. Discover nature through completing “missions”, all while learning about Missouri’s forest, fish, and wildlife.

MDC’s first missions at Runge, Cape Girardeau, Burr Oak Woods, and Powder Valley Nature Centers began June 14. The first event-based mission will be at the MDC Pavilion during the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia Aug. 12-22. New missions will launch every three months.

What type of pollinators are found in in the state? How do bald eagles hunt their food? Find out the answers to these questions and more as you navigate Agents of Discovery. Your mission is to discover new and exciting facts about fish, forest, and wildlife in Missouri. Complete nature-based challenges at home, while visiting an MDC nature or visitor center, or while attending MDC events, such as Eagle Days or the Missouri State Fair.

