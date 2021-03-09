Anglers celebrate 2021 trout season opening in Missouri state parks

More than 5,400 anglers visited Bennett Spring, Montauk and Roaring River state parks on opening day of trout season. The catch-and-keep trout season began at 6:30 a.m. March 1.

“Opening day of Missouri trout season is always exciting,” said Mike Sutherland, director of Missouri State Parks. “When so many family, friends and fellow anglers gather at our parks to share their passion for trout fishing, it creates a unique energy unlike any other season or event. I absolutely love getting to watch lifelong memories being created and our state parks are privileged to host this very special annual event.”

Based on trout tag sales, 1,709 anglers visited Bennett Spring State Park near Lebanon, 1,793 anglers visited Montauk State Park near Salem, and 1,956 anglers visited Roaring River State Park near Cassville. This year’s total is lower than 2020 numbers by nearly 2,000. A breakdown of trout tag counts and photos from the day are available at mostateparks.com/TroutOpening2021.