Apply during May for MDC fall elk-hunting permits

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) reminds Missourians interested in hunting elk in the state this fall to apply during May for one of five available permits. At least one permit will be for approved area landowners with qualifying property and the remainder for the general public.

MDC has designated a nine-day archery portion running Oct. 16-24 and a nine-day firearms portion running Dec. 11-19. The five permits will be for bull elk and will be valid for both portions. All permits will be assigned through a random drawing. Only Missouri residents are eligible to apply for and purchase elk-hunting permits in Missouri.

Apply for the random elk-permit drawing May 1 - 31 online at mdc.mo.gov/buypermits, through MDC's free MO Hunting app, through a permit vendor, or by calling 1-800-392-4115.

MDC will require a $10 nonrefundable application fee for all applicants. Those selected for each of the five permits must pay a $50 permit fee. All permits are nontransferable.