Apply for MDC managed deer hunts starting July 1

Beginning July 1, deer hunters can apply online through the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) website for a shot at more than 100 managed deer hunts throughout the state this fall and winter.

MDC offers managed deer hunts for archery, muzzleloading, crossbow, and modern firearms from mid-September through mid-January at conservation areas, state and other parks, national wildlife refuges, and other public areas. Some managed deer hunts are held specifically for youth or for people with disabilities.

The managed deer hunt application period is July 1-31. Hunters are selected by a weighted random drawing. Draw results will be available Aug. 15-Jan. 15. Applicants who are drawn will receive area maps and other hunt information by email, or mail if an email address is not located on the customer’s account.

Get more information on managed deer hunts, preview hunt details, and apply starting July 1 at mdc.mo.gov/managedhunt.

Details about managed hunts can also be found in the MDC "2021 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information" booklet, available starting in early July at MDC offices and nature centers, from permit vendors around the state, and online at mdc.mo.gov.

