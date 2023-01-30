Apply online during February for MDC spring managed turkey hunts

Missouri turkey hunters can apply online during February for 2023 spring turkey managed hunts through the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) website at mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/turkey/turkey-spring-managed-hunts.

Managed hunt details and application procedures are outlined on the webpage. Drawing results will be posted starting March 15.

The spring turkey hunting youth portion will be April 1 and 2 with the regular spring season running April 17 through May 7.

Detailed information on spring turkey hunting will be available in the MDC 2023 Spring Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet, available where permits are sold beginning in March.

To learn more about turkey hunting in Missouri, visit MDC’s website at mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/turkey.

Buy Missouri hunting permits from numerous vendors around the state, online at mdc.mo.gov/buypermits, or through the MDC free mobile app — MO Hunting — available for download through Google Play for Android devices or the App Store for Apple devices.