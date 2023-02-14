At the St. Francois County Community Partnership meeting Feb. 8, Cassie Thomas, United Way director, announced that Share the Harvest provided more than 140 pounds of meat to be distributed to food pantries that signed up for the program.

Administered by the Conservation Federation of Missouri and the Missouri Department of Conservation, Share the Harvest has let deer hunters donate surplus venison to food pantries since 1992, and has provided more than 3.5 million pounds of meat to those in need.

Thomas said the Bonne Terre Food Pantry, the House of Praise Food Pantry in Desloge, and Farmington Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry received about 46 pounds of meat.

Any deer taken within the chronic wasting disease (CWD) management zone must be donated to an approved processor inside the zone. For the 2022-2023 deer seasons, the CWD Management Zone included St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Washington, and Perry counties, and more than 34 other counties state-wide. Rubles Meat Market in Arcadia is an approved processor.

"They tag the deer, they drop off the whole deer, and it's processed for free through the program, through the Conservation Department," said Thomas. "So it's a very neat program to be able to give back to your community if you like to hunt and maybe don't need the meat."

This year was slower than planned, but even though this was a slower season, Thomas said, everyone is still appreciative of what was received.

Already looking forward to the next year, Thomas said she is thinking of distributing flyers to increase awareness. Rubles Meat Market has already agreed to process the meat again this upcoming season with no cost to the hunter except for the tag.

Deer season for 2023-2024 starts with archery on Sept. 14 through Nov. 10, and Nov. 22 through Jan. 15, 2024.

The firearm deer hunting dates start with an early antlerless portion from Oct. 6 to Oct. 8 in all counties but Andrew, Atchison, Butler, Carter, Dunklin, Holt, Iron, Mississippi, New Madrid, Nodaway, Pemiscot, Scott, Stoddard, and Wayne counties.

The firearms early youth portion is set for Oct. 28 and Oct. 29 while the November portion is set to run from Nov. 11 to Nov. 21.

New this year is the firearms CWD portion from Nov. 22 through Nov. 26. Hunters during this time frame will be allowed to use any unfilled firearms deer hunting permits, and must abide by the statewide limit of one antlered deer during the firearms deer season. This allows hunters additional opportunities and will help stabilize deer numbers which in turn can minimize the spread of CWD. Counties included in this time frame are St. Francois, Ste. Genevieve, Perry, and Washington. A full map can be found on the Missouri Department of Conservation website.