Author of 'Cave Life of the Ozarks' to speak about cave research

The East Ozarks Audubon Society will present "Dark Secrets! Recording Missouri Underground Life" at the Farmington Library at 7 p.m. March 16.
The event features Michael Sutton, PhD, who has been caving for more than 50 years and studying Missouri’s cave life for 30 years.
Sutton works with the Cave Research Foundation and developed the Missouri Cave Data Base that keeps track of Missouri’s known caves and a collection of cave-life reports, some dating back to the 1800s. With the wealth of information used by biologists, land managers, and others researching and protecting cave resources, the Missouri Cave Data Base has become a model for use in other states.
In addition to being the principal manager of the cave biology database for Missouri that now has more than 37,000 entries, Sutton is also co-author of the book, "Cave Life of the Ozarks." He is well prepared to answer questions from aspiring cavers, scientists or those who simply wonder, “What’s all this fuss about creatures I can’t even see without a magnifier?”
When it comes to underground wildlife, Missouri has a lot to talk about — with 7,800 known caves, there exists an abundance of cave critters that are a hidden but important component of the state’s wildlife. Bats get a lot of publicity, but equally fascinating are the salamanders, fish, beetles, scorpions, and much more.
A couple of species of note is a cave fly that has lost its ability to fly and a sculpin that has evolved to live in Perry County caves and is found nowhere else in the world.
Sutton has also worked with others in documenting wildlife in several abandoned Missouri mines.
A native of Great Britain, Sutton started caving in 1967 at Leeds in Yorkshire while in college. Leeds is known for its potholes or deep wet caves. In 1973, he came to the United States and began working with one of the local caving groups. He and his wife, Sue Hagan, live near Taum Sauk.
The meeting is free and open to the public with socializing and light refreshments beginning at 6:30 p.m. The Farmington Public Library is located at 101 N A St in Farmington.
Note: Due to Covid 19 concerns, masks and social distancing is required throughout the social and the program
East Ozarks Audubon Society can be reached on Facebook or email at eastozarksaudubon@gmail.com
Mark Marberry is a reporter for the Farmington Press and Daily Journal. He can be reached at 573-518-3629, or at mmarberry@farmingtonpressonline.com