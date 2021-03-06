Author of 'Cave Life of the Ozarks' to speak about cave research

The East Ozarks Audubon Society will present "Dark Secrets! Recording Missouri Underground Life" at the Farmington Library at 7 p.m. March 16.

The event features Michael Sutton, PhD, who has been caving for more than 50 years and studying Missouri’s cave life for 30 years.

Sutton works with the Cave Research Foundation and developed the Missouri Cave Data Base that keeps track of Missouri’s known caves and a collection of cave-life reports, some dating back to the 1800s. With the wealth of information used by biologists, land managers, and others researching and protecting cave resources, the Missouri Cave Data Base has become a model for use in other states.

In addition to being the principal manager of the cave biology database for Missouri that now has more than 37,000 entries, Sutton is also co-author of the book, "Cave Life of the Ozarks." He is well prepared to answer questions from aspiring cavers, scientists or those who simply wonder, “What’s all this fuss about creatures I can’t even see without a magnifier?”