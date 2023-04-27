The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has announced that BA Services Inc. will manage the lodging, retail, floating and pool facilities at Washington State Park beginning this year. BA Services is a hospitality and property management company operating in parks, campgrounds, recreation areas and rest stops across the country.

Washington State Park features petroglyphs, trails and incredible Ozark overlooks that define the Washington State Park experience. Easy access to Big River makes the park great for floating, swimming or fishing. Buildings constructed by African American Civilian Conservation Corps stonemasons complement the park and add to its rich sense of history.

The new concession company, BA Services Inc., is delighted to add Washington State Park to its portfolio and has hit the ground running, already rolling out a new website with online lodging and floating reservations at washingtonstateparkmo.com/.

“We are thrilled to be awarded another concession contract by the Missouri Department of Natural Resources,” said Eric and Dallas McCue, owners of BA Services, Inc. “Our team has worked diligently with MoDNR to ensure the concession is clean and ready to serve the patrons of Washington State Park. The new internet domain and website are live, and we are accepting reservations for the cabins and watercraft rentals.”

“We’d like to welcome BA Services to Washington State Park,” said David Kelly, director of the department’s Division of State Parks. “We are excited to work with Eric, Dallas and the whole team, and we look forward to the new opportunities they will offer our guests at the park.”

BA Services Inc. provides concession and property management services at locations nationwide, including one other Missouri state park - Meramec State Park. You can find out more about BA Services, Inc. at baserves.com/ or meramecpark.com/.

One-, two- and three-bedroom cabins are available for rent from April through October. More information can be found at washingtonstateparkmo.com/, by calling 636-586-2995 or emailing info@washingtonstateparkmo.com.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.