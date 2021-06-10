Bicentennial Ride at Katy Trail State Park scheduled

To commemorate Missouri’s bicentennial, Missouri State Parks invites avid cyclists to participate in a century ride on the Katy Trail on Saturday, Aug. 7. The Bicentennial Ride will include 200 cyclists and 200 miles. Registration opened May 20. Registration closes July 1.

The Bicentennial Ride combines two century rides, 100 miles each, for a unique way to start the Missouri bicentennial commemoration.

A group of 100 cyclists will depart from St. Charles and ride to North Jefferson Trailhead in Jefferson City. A second group of 100 cyclists will depart from Windsor and ride to North Jefferson Trailhead in Jefferson City. Both groups will camp in Memorial Park and have the option to see live music at Jefferson Landing State Historic Site and enjoy dinner in downtown Jefferson City.

“The Bicentennial Ride is a departure from regular Katy Trail rides because it combines two individual century rides in one event,” says Katy Trail coordinator Melanie Robinson-Smith. “It is a great way to get outside, challenge yourself and kick off the state’s bicentennial commemoration.”