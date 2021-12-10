Birders: Help MDC with Christmas Bird Count

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) encourages experienced Missouri birders to become citizen scientists by helping with the National Audubon Society’s 122nd Christmas Bird Count (CBC) between Dec. 14 through Jan. 5.

The CBC is an early-winter bird census where thousands of volunteers across the U.S., Canada, and many countries in the western hemisphere go out over a 24-hour period on one calendar day to count birds. Christmas Bird Counts are held annually between Dec. 14 and Jan. 5 to gather data on winter bird populations and to track the long-term status of species and large-scale trends.

Each CBC has a coordinator that assigns portions of a 15-mile diameter count circle to participants to count all birds seen and heard over a 24-hour period. Missouri hosts about 20 CBCs, some of which are listed below.

Big Oak Tree State Park on Dec. 17 —Contact Bill Eddleman at eddlemanw@sbcglobal.net

Clarence Cannon National Wildlife Refuge on Dec. 20 —Contact Bruce Schuette at basch@centurytel.net

Cole Camp, Dec. 28 —Contact Ryan Steffen at ryanthenaturelover@gmail.com

Jefferson City on Dec. 18 —Contact Jane Frazier at janefraz3@aol.com

Johnson’s Shut-Ins State Park on Jan. 4 —Contact Mary Crowell at Crowell@dnr.mo.gov

Kansas City/Unity Village on Dec. 29 —Contact Mike Stoakes at mstoakes@juno.com

Meramec Springs on Dec. 18 —Contact Linda Frederick at frederickjohnandlinda@gmail.com

Mingo National Wildlife Refuge on Dec. 14 —Contact Bill Eddleman at eddlemanw@sbcglobal.net

Popular Bluff on Dec. 20 —Contact Bruce Beck at beckbugs42@gmail.com

Van Buren on Dec. 17 —Contact Steve Paes at Steve.Paes@mdc.mo.gov

Weldon Spring/Busch Wildlife Area on Dec. 15 —Contact Anne McCormack at mccormack491@gmail.com

If interested in participating, contact the CBC organizer listed. For more information on these and other Missouri CBC routes, visit the National Audubon Society’s CBC map online at audubon.maps.arcgis.com/apps/View/index.html?appid=ac275eeb01434cedb1c5dcd0fd3fc7b4. Click on a count and contact the CBC organizer listed if the count is accepting new volunteers. Green or yellow markers indicate the potential to assist.

MDC offers these CBC tips:

If you’ve never participated in a CBC, tell the organizer so they can place you with experienced birders.

Share your level of birding knowledge when you contact the CBC organizer so they can make sure you’re with a team with the experience to properly identify birds seen or heard.

Dress warmly. Most CBCs will be held regardless of weather unless inclement weather is dangerous.

Bring snacks and beverages to stay fueled for a long day.

For more information, visit audubon.org/conservation/join-christmas-bird-count. For more information on Missouri birds, visit MDC’s online Field Guide at nature.mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/field-guide/search.

