Bismarck Conservation Area campground closes due to misuse by visitors

Effective immediately, the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has decided to temporarily restrict public access to the campground at Bismarck Conservation Area — a 1,188-acre tract of land in St. Francois, Iron, and Washington counties — due to continued misuse of the area by visitors. A gate will limit the campground portion of the area until further notice.

The area surrounds 210-acre DiSalvo Lake, which was constructed in 1944 by the Hanna Mining Co. to serve as a water reservoir for nearby lead-mining operations. MDC purchased the property from Hanna in 1981.

“Due to receiving several disturbing calls from the public, and conservation agents personally responding to frequent disturbances on the campground, we have decided to temporarily close the camping area,” MDC Conservation Agent Clayton Lewis said. “It was a tough decision, but needed to be made for safety reasons.”

In 2020, the area attracted more than 12 arson-related fires, general misuse of the campground, including people violating campground regulations, using it as a place for illegal activities, and using it as a personal campground or storage, he said.

