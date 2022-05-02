Bonne Terre Arbor Day draws dozens to Veterans Park

Trees and bushes swayed in the breeze Saturday morning as dozens of people turned up for a windy Arbor Day celebration at Veterans Park in Bonne Terre, courtesy of Bonne Terre Garden Club, the City of Bonne Terre and Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce. Local students’ tree poems, free tree giveaways and sales of plants and baked goods were the highlights of the morning.

“I’m really pleased with the turnout,” said garden club event organizer Bev Pinson. “We had a good turnout last weekend for our Arbor Day event in Terre Du Lac, too. It was windy both days, but we had pretty good weather.”

Garden club members handed out free saplings of redbud, dogwood, elderberry, hazelnut and ninebark trees and shrubs from the George O. White State Forest Nursery, wrapping the root ends of the Missouri-native, baby trees in wet paper towel before tucking them into plastic baggies for giveaway.

“I think we’ll be able to get rid of all the trees we got,” Pinson said. “People just keep lining up for them. I hope they all get planted.”

Between the previous Saturday’s Terre Du Lac Arbor Day celebration and the Veterans Park event, the club was on pace to give out 160 saplings from the state nursery in Licking, which has been growing trees to reforest Missouri and shore up its wildlife habitat since the 1930s.

While garden club members and volunteers handed out trees and shrubs and minded the till for their extra plant and bake sale, the emcee for the day, Chamber Board Member Audra Caine addressed the crowd with a brief history of Arbor Day.

A Nebraska City, Nebraska, newspaper editor, J. Sterling Morton, was like many of his fellow Nebraskans disenchanted with the tree-less landscape of their adopted home in the western territory, and on Jan. 4, 1872, at a state ag event, he proposed a mass-tree planting day take place that spring. On April 10, 1872, it was estimated one million trees were planted across Nebraska. Eventually, the idea caught on in all 50 states, and in 1970, Richard Nixon declared it a national holiday, in the same year passing the Clean Air Act, the Endangered Species Act and establishing the Environmental Protection Agency.

With Arbor Day’s past honored, the next generation of tree stewards, in the form of North County elementary and intermediate students, shared their thoughts and poems about trees and their importance.

Parkside Elementary students who were lined up to speak included Gracie Howell, Carlton Stevens, Mackenna Short, Baily Barton, Maddison Beaty, Kendra Gruhela, Jacelyn Skaggs, Jessa Wruck and Lydia Conway.

Intermediate students who were slated to speak included Bethany Kennon, Karissa Cook, Lucas Lawson, Sawyer Kay, Kamey Couch, Ryder McDowell, Kylee Bollinger, Robert Miller, Mia Rizzo, Maddox Wood, Jillian Thomas, Eli McFarland and Carline Willard.

Following the presentations, the kids gathered at the back fence of Veterans Park near the playground equipment, and each took turns shoveling dirt into a hole in which a tree was planted. City Administrator Shawn Kay finished the planting. On the way out, several stopped to admire one of the city’s fire trucks, as Bonne Terre Fire Chief David Pratte encouraged them to hop in the cab and don a firefighter’s helmet.

