Bonne Terre chamber to host fishing derby Saturday

Time to find your fishing rod, gather up some bait and head out to Lakeview Park on Saturday when Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual Kids Fishing Derby. It’s back on track this May, after being postponed last year from May to September due to the pandemic.

Saturday’s fishing competition begins with registration at 7 a.m., reeling in the fishies from 8-10 a.m., followed by an early lunch and then trophies and prizes at 11 a.m. Kids 15 years old and younger can enter without a fishing license during the duration of the event. As soon as the horn blows and the event is over, though, a Missouri fishing license becomes necessary.

“As long as they’re fishing under the auspices of our event, they’re good to go,” said Chamber Executive Director Leigha Head. “But once the horn sounds and the event’s officially over, it’s necessary to have a license.”

More information can be found on the chamber’s website and Facebook page, or by calling the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce at 573-358-4000. The chamber’s Facebook page is facebook.com/BonneTerreChamberofCommerce.