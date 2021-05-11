 Skip to main content
Bonne Terre chamber to host fishing derby Saturday
Kids reel them in during fishing derby

In September 2020, Lane McClellen wins the "Biggest Catch" trophy in the 0-6 age group of the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce Kids Fishing Derby. His grandpa Tim Harris took Lane to the derby and they both enjoyed the day.

Time to find your fishing rod, gather up some bait and head out to Lakeview Park on Saturday when Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual Kids Fishing Derby. It’s back on track this May, after being postponed last year from May to September due to the pandemic.

Saturday’s fishing competition begins with registration at 7 a.m., reeling in the fishies from 8-10 a.m., followed by an early lunch and then trophies and prizes at 11 a.m. Kids 15 years old and younger can enter without a fishing license during the duration of the event. As soon as the horn blows and the event is over, though, a Missouri fishing license becomes necessary.

“As long as they’re fishing under the auspices of our event, they’re good to go,” said Chamber Executive Director Leigha Head. “But once the horn sounds and the event’s officially over, it’s necessary to have a license.”

More information can be found on the chamber’s website and Facebook page, or by calling the Bonne Terre Chamber of Commerce at 573-358-4000. The chamber’s Facebook page is facebook.com/BonneTerreChamberofCommerce.

According to Head, trophies will be given for most fish caught and for the biggest catch in three age groups: 1 to 6, 7 to 12, and 13 to 15. Volunteers will come around to measure the fish and count how many competitors caught.

“The Kids Fishing Derby is one of my favorite events that the chamber puts on each year,” Head said. “It is truly incredible to see the community come together for the children, and to see the kids’ faces light up when they catch a fish or win a prize is amazing.”

Head said each registrant will be given a goodie bag, and the chance to win a larger prize like an Xbox, a bicycle, or a hoverboard.

Sarah Haas is the assistant editor for the Daily Journal. She can be reached at 573-518-3617 or at shaas@dailyjournalonline.com.

